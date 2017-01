Share this:

It’s hard to imagine that Nelly and Bob Costas cross paths very often, but they were both in St. Louis on Monday for the NHL’s Winter Classic.

Nelly, a St. Louis native, was there as the pre-game entertainment and Costas introduced him in what might be the most awkward way possible.

Take a listen.

Fire Bob Costas right now pic.twitter.com/19vUu4qngn — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 2, 2017

Let’s hope Costas never has to give that rendition again.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images