Bournemouth Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Arsenal is going to have to do a lot of winning in 2017 if they want a legitimate shot at the Premier League title, and they start their year off with a game against Bournemouth.

The Gunners square off against the ninth-place team on its home turf at Dean Court on Tuesday, and it’s not necessarily going to be easy. The Cherries have been improving, and they’ll want to get revenge after Arsenal beat them 3-1 at Emirates Stadium earlier this season.

Arsenal currently is in fourth place, nine points back of league leader Chelsea.

Here’s how you can watch Bournemouth vs. Arsenal online.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images