Braves’ Sean Rodriguez Involved In Deadly Car Crash; Wife, Kids Hospitalized

Atlanta Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez and his family were involved in a deadly car crash Saturday.

Rodriguez’s wife and two young children were injured in a crash Saturday when a stolen police cruiser reportedly T-boned the Rodriguez family’s SUV.

Rodriguez was uninjured in the crash, but his wife and two children were hurt. His wife is in fair condition, according to The Associated Press, while his 2-year-old and 8-year-old children are both listed in serious but stable condition. The driver of the stolen cruiser died.

As Deadspin pointed out Monday, there is some question as to the exact nature of the accident.

The Braves issued the following statement via Twitter on Sunday night.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the health and well-being of Sean Rodriguez and his family as they recover from a car accident in Miami. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 30, 2017

The Braves signed Rodriguez, who has spent the first nine years of his career with the Angels, Rays and Pirates, to a two-year deal in late November.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images