Boston University’s 5-3 win over UMass at Frozen Fenway on Sunday was led by two of the Boston Bruins’ top prospects.

BU forward Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and defenseman Charlie McAvoy both scored in the Terriers’ win. It was McAvoy’s first game for BU since starring for Team USA at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Toronto.

Check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above for highlights of BU’s victory, presented by People’s United Bank.