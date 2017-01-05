Bruins To Honor Late Milt Schmidt With Patch, On-Ice Graphics, Tribute

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins will say goodbye to a longtime member of the family Thursday night at TD Garden.

Bruins legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Milt Schmidt died Wednesday at the age of 98. The longtime B’s player, coach, general manager and ambassador will be sorely missed within not only the Bruins community but all of hockey.

Boston on Thursday will play its first game since Schmidt’s death, and the team plans to honor the legend with a pregame tribute. A graphic with Schmidt’s retired jersey No. 15 is painted behind each net at TD Garden and will remain there for the entire month of January.

The Bruins also will wear a commemorative patch on their jerseys featuring Schmidt’s No. 15 for the rest of the 2016-17 season.

The Boston Bruins have also lowered Milt Schmidt's banner at TD Garden. https://t.co/j13AFhvD8X pic.twitter.com/W556dhAAub — Joe McDonald (@ESPNJoeyMac) January 5, 2017

NESN will carry the entire pregame ceremony.

Thumbnail photo Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports Images