Bruins Legend, Hockey Hall Of Famer Milt Schmidt Dies At Age 98

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins and NHL family lost a great man Wednesday.

Milt Schmidt died at the age of 98 at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, the Bruins confirmed. He was the oldest living NHL player.

“I got to know Milt when I arrived in Boston, and I quickly learned that he was an outstanding ambassador for the game of hockey, a true gentleman, and that he epitomized what it means to be a Bruin,” Bruins president Cam Neely said, per Bruins.com.

“When people today talk about ‘Bruins Hockey’ they talk about the style that Milt created, and generations of Bruins after him tried to emulate. After his playing and coaching days were over, he remained incredibly giving of his time and the wealth of knowledge that he had accumulated over his career to everyone associated with the Bruins and the game of hockey. He will be dearly missed. On behalf of the Bruins organization, I would like to extend our most sincere condolences to Milt’s family and friends.”

Schmidt tallied 575 points (229 goals, 346 assists) in 776 games, which put him fourth all-time in scoring upon is retirement in 1954.

He won the Stanley Cup as a player in 1939 and 1941, and again in 1970 and 1972 as Boston’s general manager. His line with Woody Dumart and Bobby Bauer, nicknamed the “Kraut Line,” dominated the NHL in scoring during the late 1930s and early 1940s. All three of them went into the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1942.

Some of Schmidt’s individual accomplishments include being the 1939-40 scoring champion, winning the 1951 Hart Trophy as league MVP, and being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1961. His No. 15 was retired to the rafters at TD Garden in 1980.

Schmidt also coached the Bruins from 1954-55 through 1965-66. He also coached 44 games with the Washington Capitals from 1974-75 to 1975-76.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images