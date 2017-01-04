Cameras Capture Truck Sliding Off Ferry Near Australian Coast

Share this:

We’ve all heard the phrase “man overboard,” but what about “car overboard?”

There’s probably no good circumstance under which either phrase could be uttered, but a group of tourists traveling off the Australian coast actually found themselves in a situation to shout the latter.

The group was aboard a barge headed for Fraser Island when a vehicle rolled off the back of the barge — while its ramp was down — and sank, according to BrisbaneTimes. The unfortunate scene was captured on video. Take a look.

Although some luggage sank with car, apparently no one was in the vehicle at the time of it’s demise, according to witnesses. And while the car eventually plunged to the depths below, witnesses claimed that a man on-board actually attempted to save the car with one free hand.

The vessel reportedly turned around and unloaded the remaining vehicles onto another barge.

