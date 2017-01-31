NBA Rumors: Cavs Answer LeBron James’ Plea For ‘Playmaker’ With Free-Agent Tryout

Share this:

LeBron James called out the Cleveland Cavaliers’ front office, pleading for the defending NBA champions to add a “playmaker.”

Instead, it looks like James and the Cavs might get an aging player beyond their prime.

ESPN reported Tuesday, citing sources, the Cavs will hold a veteran free-agent tryout for point guards Mario Chalmers and Kirk Hinrich, as well as forward Lance Stephenson. The workout reportedly will take place Wednesday.

Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul, they are not.

All three players could conceivably help the Cavaliers, but it’s unlikely any of them would come in and be one of Cleveland’s go-to guys. Hinrich, 36, offers some playmaking ability and veteran leadership, while the 30-year-old Chalmers brings familiarity after playing with James in Miami.

Stephenson is the only one who’s played in the NBA this season — he played six games with the New Orleans Pelicans — and he’s arguably the most interesting option based solely on his past experiences with James.

In case you forgot:

The reality is the Cavs don’t necessarily need to make a franchise-altering move. Like any team, they could use the depth, and made a shot in the arm would help turn them around, as they’ve lost four of their last 10 games. Despite the recent slide, however, the Cavs remain the top seed in the Eastern Conference and are still the favorites to come out of the East.