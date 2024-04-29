Why Masataka Yoshida Exited Early From Red Sox Win Over Cubs

The Boston Red Sox already have enough injuries to worry about.

But another could be added to the list after Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida exited early from Boston’s 5-4 walk-off win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night at Fenway Park.

Manager Alex Cora told reporters Yoshida jammed his hand during an at-bat early in the game, which led to Yoshida being pinched hit for by Rob Refsnyder to begin the bottom of the sixth inning.

Yoshida needing to be replaced was troubling from Cora’s perspective.

Story continues below advertisement

“For him to come out of the game, yeah,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “He’s suffering right now.”

It’s unclear the extent of Yoshida’s injury. According to Cotillo, Yoshida, who went 1-for-2 before leaving the contest, didn’t plan to get X-rays on his ailing hand.

“It’s something we’ve got to wait and see (on),” Yoshida said through interpreter Yutaro Yamaguchi, per Cotillo. “We’ll wait until tomorrow and see what happens.”

The concern over Yoshida’s hand only adds to what has been a trying week for the 30-year-old. He didn’t start in five straight games as the Red Sox used his DH spot to work Tyler O’Neill and Rafael Devers back into the lineup from injury. Yoshida made his first start of the week Saturday and went 4-for-5 with a RBI.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox having a scheduled off day before welcoming in the San Francisco Giants could benefit Yoshida and help prevent him from missing any time. But if the injury turns out to be severe, he could be making his way to the injured list just like a number of his teammates have done already this season.