College Football Returns To Fenway Park With Three All-New England Games

Fenway Park once again will be transformed into a football stadium this fall.
Fenway Sports Management announced Thursday night that “America’s Most Beloved Ballpark” will host three all-New England college football matchups in November 2017 as part of the “Football at Fenway” series, with the headliner coming Nov. 18 between Boston College and Connecticut. The Huskies will be the home team and play their first ever game at Fenway, while the Eagles will play there for the 77th time. They last played there in 2015 in a 19-16 loss to Notre Dame.
Two games will take place the prior weekend, starting with an all-Football Championship Subdivision matchup between Ivy foes Brown and Dartmouth on Friday, Nov. 10, followed by UMass vs. Maine on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Times and ticket information for all three games are to be determined.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
