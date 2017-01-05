David Spade Rails Against Michael Floyd Landing On Patriots After DUI Arrest

Share this:

David Spade might have just said what sports fans around the United States think but aren’t funny enough to verbalize.

The actor/comedian aired his views on Michael Floyd’s flying start with the New England Patriots, telling TMZ the wide receiver has amazingly profited from his DUI arrest and subsequent release from the Arizona Cardinals.

Floyd starred Sunday in New England’s win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, and Patriots fans hope he’ll be a key contributor during the NFL playoffs.

Spade’s frustration mirrors that of fans who root against the Patriots. After all, how can the NFL’s goliath have grown more powerful through what should have been Floyd’s misfortune? While drinking and driving is never a laughing matter, Spade has managed to draw chuckles from Floyd’s case.

Strange things happen in the careers of true professionals, be they comedians or football players.

