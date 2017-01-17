Device Helps Florida Man Ingeniously, Illegally Avoid Paying Tolls

Share this:

Sometimes genius and morality aren’t mutually exclusive.

And they’re certainly not for Joshua-Concepcion-West, an Orange County, Florida native who developed an ingenious way to avoid paying Florida tolls — at the expense of the law.

West installed a remote-controlled device on his car that could shield his license plate, a plan that worked until he was caught lowering the shield before going through a toll in Orlando, according to WFTV. He was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol and charged with a felony for petit(petty) theft and cheating or gross fraud. The ensuing legal process is sure to cost West a lot more than a $1.25 toll.

Because West’s plate was concealed whenever he passed through a toll, police are finding it difficult to quantify how long this went on and how much payment was eluded.

Products similar to the one West used can be found on the internet. Some conceal the plate, while others make the plate look distorted when captured on camera.

