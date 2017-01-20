Donald Trump Praises Patriots, Says Tom Brady Gave Congratulatory Call

Share this:

Tweet







President-elect Donald Trump held a campaign donors dinner Thursday night, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was in attendance.

Kraft was present at the event to hear Trump speak the night before Friday’s inauguration. Trump took the time to congratulate Kraft on the Patriots’ success, which he acknowledged was in large part thanks to quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick. Not only this, but Trump also claimed to have received a congratulatory phone call from Brady.

Trump gives shout out to Tom Brady and the Patriots at his Campaign Donors Dinner.#NotMyQuarterback pic.twitter.com/HTDIo5cXs7 — Benstonium (@Benstonium) January 20, 2017

The Patriots praise did not stop there. Trump credited his work ethic throughout his campaign as something he learned from Belichick.

Trump on getting elected: "I outworked everybody, I think I outworked anyone who ever ran for office. I learned that from Belichick." pic.twitter.com/8qgC34bWvN — Chad Amaral (@chad_amaral) January 20, 2017

Judging from his admiration, it appears Trump is pulling for the Patriots to play in Super Bowl LI.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORKS