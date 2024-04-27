Javon Baker is different.

It took roughly eight seconds to find that out, as he introduced himself to New England with an incredible quote after the Patriots selected him in fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Just come to the home stadium and bring your popcorn is what I’ll tell y’all,” Baker said, sharing his initial message to fans. “Bring your popcorn. I make people in wheelchairs stand up. Bring your popcorn.”

It doesn’t get much better than that.

Story continues below advertisement

Baker’s an interesting prospect, because despite possessing the physical traits you’d look for in a dominant wide receiver, he slipped a tad further than many anticipated. The 22-year-old already put folks on notice because of that, but also shared what it is he believes sets him apart from his peers.

“My mentality. I’m a receiver. I don’t do anything but receive the ball,” Baker said. “I don’t care if that ball is thrown out of bounds at the sideline, I’m going to receive the ball. So, at the end of the day, it’s that right there. My mentality is just different from any other receiver. I can get down and dirty, I can do anything. So, that right there, my mentality alone can just do anything as a receiver.”

It remains to be seen just how quickly Baker can make an impact, but the hope is that it will come early.

Baker already has a relationship with both Drake Maye and Ja’Lynn Polk, his fellow draft choices who will be tasked with revitalizing the Patriots’ offense. It should be beneficial that he’ll be able to hit the ground running, and with the mentality he claims to have, we’re not sure there are many people who can stop him.

Story continues below advertisement

“My mentality is just kill whoever is on the other side of me,” Baker said. “That’s really the Mamba mentality. That’s it.”