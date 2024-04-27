The Patriots continued to build around Drake Maye, and the No. 3 pick is quite familiar with one of those selections.

New England on Saturday picked offensive lineman Layden Robinson and wide receiver Javon Baker in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Baker put the league on notice when he took to Instagram live to showcase the chip on his shoulder he’ll bring when he arrives in Foxboro, Mass. The 22-year-old revealed he and Maye go back to when the quarterback was committed to Alabama in 2019 before he switched to North Carolina a year later.

It’s a relationship that remains strong after Maye saw New England pick Baker 110th overall.

“(Javon Baker), my guy,” Maye posted on his Instagram story.

The wide receiver made quite the impression on fans in his video news conference after getting drafted, and the trio of Maye, Baker and Ja’Lynn Polk, who was drafted in the second round, might be a highlight to watch for Patriots fans.