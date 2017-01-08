Frozen Fenway 2017 Live: Boston College Vs. Providence College Ends Hockey East Doubleheader

Share this:

End second period, PC 1, BC 1: Both teams scored a goal in the second period. Josh Wilkins got things started with a power-play goal four minutes into the second frame, and Michael Kim evened the score with a goal of his own just over four minutes later.

Second period, 11:38, PC 1, BC 1: Michael Kim got BC on the board and knotted the game at one goal apiece. Austin Cangelosi earned the assist on the goal.

Second period, 16:00, PC 1-0: The Friars opened the scoring with a Josh Wilkins power-play goal. Brandon Duhaime and Bryan Lemos were credited with the assists.

Start second period, BC 0, PC 0: The second period has begun. PC opened the frame on the power play.

End first period, BC 0, PC 0: Boston College had far more opportunities in the first period with eight shots on goal, while Providence College only had three, but neither team could find the back of the net. The Friars will have 1:36 of power-play time at the start of the second.

First period, 7:43, BC 0, PC 0: The game still was scoreless at the latest TV timeout.

First period, 16:28, BC 0, PC 0: The game has started, and the teams were assessed matching penalties for hitting after the whistle at the 16:28 mark.

4:30 p.m. ET: BOSTON — Let’s hope the second Frozen Fenway game is just as fun as the first.

The No. 5 Boston University Terriers downed the UMass Minutemen 5-3 in Game 1 of the Hockey East doubleheader. Next up are the No. 8 Boston College Eagles and Providence College Friars.

Here’s the lines for both teams.

Two potential lineups for today. Casey Fitzgerald is a game-time decision. Colin White is out, but Ryan Fitzgerald back in. #FrozenFenway pic.twitter.com/U8zsCFUBsr — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) January 8, 2017

Friar lines today: Wilkins-Pinho-Tait

Duhaime-Conway-Bjorkvist

Foley-Lemos-Kavanagh

MacPhee-Hennessey-Rufo — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) January 8, 2017

PC defense: McKenzie-Florentino

Walman-Monk

Bryson-Desharnais — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) January 8, 2017

Make sure to keep it right here throughout the game for live updates and analysis.

Thumbnail photo via Facebook/Cameron McDonough