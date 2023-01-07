Frozen Fenway Wrap: Northeastern Thrashes UConn In Battle Of Huskies

BOSTON — Northeastern knocked off the ninth-ranked UConn men’s hockey team on Saturday, taking home a 4-1 victory at Frozen Fenway from America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.

The loss was UConn’s first since Dec. 11, dropping its record to 13-6-3. Their Huskies counterpart in Northeastern improved to 9-9-3.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

After a “magical” night on the women’s side Friday, the first of two games in Saturday’s men’s Frozen Fenway doubleheader, Northeastern-UConn certainly didn’t disappoint.

Anyone who has paid attention to Hockey East in 2022-23 understood this game was likely going to be controlled by the Huskies in blue. UConn entered as a top ten team in the country, and topped the Hockey East standings alongside Merrimack with 27 points.

Northeastern entered with a respectable 22 points in the Hockey East standings, but had dropped each of its last two games against No. 9 Harvard and a 5-14 Bentley squad.

It would have only made sense for UConn to come up north and grab itself a victory, but Northeastern had other plans in defending their “home ice.”