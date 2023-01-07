Frozen Fenway Wrap: Northeastern Thrashes UConn In Battle Of Huskies

BOSTON — Northeastern knocked off the ninth-ranked UConn men’s hockey team on Saturday, taking home a 4-1 victory at Frozen Fenway from America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.
The loss was UConn’s first since Dec. 11, dropping its record to 13-6-3. Their Huskies counterpart in Northeastern improved to 9-9-3.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
After a “magical” night on the women’s side Friday, the first of two games in Saturday’s men’s Frozen Fenway doubleheader, Northeastern-UConn certainly didn’t disappoint.
Anyone who has paid attention to Hockey East in 2022-23 understood this game was likely going to be controlled by the Huskies in blue. UConn entered as a top ten team in the country, and topped the Hockey East standings alongside Merrimack with 27 points.
Northeastern entered with a respectable 22 points in the Hockey East standings, but had dropped each of its last two games against No. 9 Harvard and a 5-14 Bentley squad.
It would have only made sense for UConn to come up north and grab itself a victory, but Northeastern had other plans in defending their “home ice.”
Northeastern took a 2-0 lead before the first intermission and held it until all hell broke loose in the final ten minutes of the game. UConn was able to cut into the lead before Northeastern quickly matched to push things back to a two-goal difference. Just seconds later, it appeared as though UConn scored again to bring things back within one — but the goal was disallowed for goaltender interference.
It was nearly a three-goal minute that electrified the Fenway Faithful and set up an exciting finish. Back with a two-goal lead, Northeastern bled clock while amping up the physicality and dominating time of possession. They netted one final goal with three minutes to go to put it away.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Northeastern captain Aidan McDonough opened the scoring, netting his team-leading 13th goal of the season just 10 minutes into the game.
— Liam Walsh, a Northeastern grad student, scored his first goal of the season.
— Northeastern goalie Devon Levi finished with 29 saves on the afternoon, including three key saves in the final minutes to keep UConn at bay.
UP NEXT
UMass will take on Boston College in the back-half of the Frozen Fenway doubleheader at Fenway Park. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.