Frozen Fenway Notes: Unique Event ‘Magical’ For All Teams Involved

BOSTON — As the Quinnipiac and Harvard women’s hockey teams lined up in the dugouts, ready to take the ice for the first game of a Frozen Fenway doubleheader on Friday, the rain overhead shifted to blustery snow.

The elements, which persisted throughout the contest, created a unique environment and only enhanced a special experience for all four teams at the venerable ballpark.

“As you can imagine, just a magical event for our players, our program and fans,” said Harvard coach Katey Stone following the Crimson’s 3-1 loss to the Bobcats. “In some ways, the weather could have been better if there was no snow, but it actually added an incredible element to the game.”

The snow falling gave Quinnipiac and Harvard even something that the 2023 NHL Winter Classic didn’t have, as temperatures hovered in the low 50s at the start of the matchup between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this week.

And Quinnipiac goalie Logan Angers, who finished with 20 saves and called playing at Fenway the top moment in her career, made sure to take in her historic surroundings.

“When we were coming out through the dugout, and we all saw the snow, it was like, ‘This is really cool,'” Angers said. “It didn’t really even cross our minds that is this going to be tough to play in? I think we all just thought it was really cool.”

The snow stopped just before the start of the night cap, which pitted Boston University against Holy Cross, but it didn’t lessen anything one bit.