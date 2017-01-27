Here’s What Patriots, Falcons Will Be Wearing At Super Bowl Opening Night

Share this:

Everyone’s favorite pre-Super Bowl extravaganza, Opening Night, is nearly upon us.

The event formerly known as Super Bowl Media Day will take place Monday night at Minute Maid Park — home of Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros — and will feature every player on the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons fielding questions from the scores of media members in attendance.

The NFL and Nike on Friday unveiled the gear all players will be sporting for the occasion. Here’s a look at the Patriots’:

Come game time next Sunday night, both teams will don Super Bowl LI patches on their jerseys. As the designated home team, the Falcons chose to wear red, meaning the Patriots will take the field in their road whites.

Patches for the #Patriots Super Bowl LI jerseys are on! #OneMore pic.twitter.com/tc8f2QwQCH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 27, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images