Ja’Lynn Polk is entering a comfy situation with the Patriots.

New England not only selected him at the top of the second round in the 2024 NFL Draft but is home to a couple of familiar faces for Polk.

Tyler Hughes, his new wide receivers coach, spent time along the wideout at the University of Washington in 2023. Kendrick Bourne, his new teammate, once imparted a few words of wisdom onto the 22-year-old.

“It was when I first got to Washington,” Polk told reporters Friday. “Junior Adams was our our receiver coach, and we had the opportunity to hop in a Zoom meeting with Kendrick Bourne. He came in there and gave us some advice, in general just know how to work hard and continue to build on your craft and get better each and every day.

“I can’t wait to go out there with him, JuJu (Smith-Schuster) and those other guys to pick at their game. I see the success that they’ve been able to have, so we can go out there and have success all together. I’m super excited and ready to go out there and make plays with those guys.”

Polk’s primary job this spring will be finding a way to compliment Bourne, who might be the only receiver on the Patriots’ roster with a defined role. It remains to be seen how the rookie will fit in New England’s new-look offense, but perhaps some more wisdom from the vet can help him see the field.