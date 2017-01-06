How Patriots’ Level Of Preparation Can (Expletive) Frustrate Opponents

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots might be the most prepared team in the NFL, and the results obviously speak for themselves.

The Patriots are about to enjoy a well-deserved weekend off as part of a first-round bye after clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 14-2 record. The road to Super Bowl LI is paved for them and it runs through Foxboro.

It’s almost easy to take for granted how good the Patriots are on a weekly basis. And much of New England’s success surely stems from having some of the best players in football, but the Patriots’ dogged preparation is also a huge factor.

Head coach Bill Belichick’s levels of preparation are the stuff of legend and that’s something that has spread throughout the organization to the coordinators, coaching staff and the players. As you might imagine, it’s incredibly frustrating to play the Patriots, especially when it seems like they’re always ready for what’s coming next.

For example, take this tidbit from the weekly notes column from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen:

“Further testimony about the frustration of facing a Bill Belichick-coached team came from this week’s ‘Inside the NFL’ on Showtime, in which NFL Films caught veteran Dolphins defensive line coach Jim Washburn telling his unit: “They’re in the right protection every (expletive) time!” Yes, credit goes to Tom Brady, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and offensive line coach (Dante) Scarnecchia.”

Miami, perhaps unsurprisingly, didn’t sack Brady in its Week 17 loss to the Patriots.

Coincidentally, the recently retired Steve Smith also recently explained what makes the Patriots so tough to play against, and he also pointed toward New England’s preparation.

“I hate to admit it, but the New England Patriots staff seems to have it all together,” Smith said earlier this week on ESPN Radio. “Scouting department, they know what you’re doing. Nothing is more defeating to a wide receiver (than) when you’re lined up and the corners and linebackers are saying ‘Watch the dagger route! Watch the dagger route!’ … You’re like, ‘They know the plays.'”

Not only are the Patriots much better than whoever they’ll face next week in the divisional round, they’ll almost certainly be more prepared, too.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images