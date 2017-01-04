Steve Smith Explains What Makes Patriots So Tough To Play Against

Share this:

Tweet







Steve Smith engaged in some highly entertaining battles with the New England Patriots during his NFL career, which came to an end Sunday after 16 seasons.

Two days after hanging up his cleats for good, he explained what made the Patriots such a difficult team to play against.

“I hate to admit it, but the New England Patriots staff seems to have it all together,” Smith said Tuesday on ESPN Radio’s “Mike & Mike.” “Scouting department, they know what you’re doing. Nothing is more defeating to a wide receiver (than) when you’re lined up and the corners and linebackers are saying ‘Watch the dagger route! Watch the dagger route!’ … You’re like, ‘They know the plays.’

“So you’re running the route and going, ‘Joe (Flacco), you better not throw this ball!’ They do a great job. Their scouting department does a great job keeping you on your toes, and they take away your bread-and-butter plays.”

Despite this disadvantage, Smith did enjoy some success against the Patriots. He famously bested Aqib Talib during the “Ice up, son” game in 2013 and also got the better of Darrelle Revis in the 2014 divisional round, catching a touchdown pass in the Baltimore Ravens’ 35-31 loss at Gillette Stadium.

Smith played one final game against New England earlier this season, catching four passes on six targets for 57 yards and no touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images