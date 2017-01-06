If You’re looking To Buy Premier Car In 2017, Here Are 5 Great Options

Share this:

Tweet







Block Chaser is the leader in researching, buying and selling collector cars at auction. To read more or to become a Block Chaser member, click here.

I thought long and hard, and here is my list of the top five buys in this marketplace, which seems to have no end in sight. Most are not in the million-dollar range yet, but they sure seem to be headed in that direction.

1.1956-59 Porsche 356A Carrera GS and GT

Let me start by saying Porsche only built 541 of these cars. That alone should be a wake-up call. These cars represent the first Porsche Carrera-named street cars, and as a result, are something collectors will always want to own. Certainly, a 356A Carrera is an amazing road car, eligible for just about any event in the world and at any rally event. It will not only keep you dry in a rainstorm but is also so reliable that you will not have to worry about countless breakdowns — you can just enjoy the car.

These cars can be bought for less than US $800,000, which to me looks like a buying opportunity, because at some point soon these cars are likely to cost more than US $1,000,000. Buy one now before everyone else figures it out.

2. 1967-1970 Toyota 2000GT

The 2000GT is an incredible car that offers stunning good looks and strong performance, as well as Shelby racing history, all matched with Japanese reliability. Also consider that Toyota only built a total of 337 street versions of this car, making it incredibly rare.

A few years ago, 2000GTs were selling for as much as US $1,000,000, but those same cars currently sell for between US $700,000 and US $900,000, with most changing hands in the US $800,000 range. This drop in value is likely to correct itself, and these fantastic cars are apt to start rising in value again. If you are interested, you can usually find one at top-tier markets at least once a year.

3. 1957-1959 Aston Martin DB 2/4 Mk III:

The Mk III Aston Martin has been the also-ran of Aston Martin GT cars for much too long. The styling of these cars is striking and refined, yet still sporty. Performance is also strong, with the car more than capable of 100 MPH plus. Also, a Mark III Aston is one of the very few Aston Martin cars eligible for events such as the California Mille, but, to me, this car is just about to jump in price.

Aston Martin built only 551 of these epic cars, and somehow you can still buy one for as little as US $300,000. This represents a lot of car for the money, and I honestly feel these cars are likely to double in value over the next few years.

4. 1953 Chevrolet Corvette

Yes, I know that these cars are not great performers, and the factory fiberglass bodies were not top-tier quality, but these were the very first examples of a car that has become an icon, and a model that has been continuously produced since 1953. Add to that the total production of the 1953 Corvette was only 300. Sure, there are C2 big-block cars already in the million-dollar range, but these first model cars are bound to continue to hold as well as increase in value. The fact you can buy one of these cars for less than US $300,000 simply defies logic to me. These cars are as sure a thing at this price as I can think of, and I think anyone with a love of these cars and the money to buy one should do so immediately.

5. 1962-1964 Ferrari 250 GT/L Lusso

The Lusso, to me, is one of the masterpieces from Maranello. These strikingly beautiful cars drive even better that they look and offer a level of exclusivity, with 350 total cars built.

A few years ago, a nice Lusso was priced as high as US $2,500,000, but in the last year, this iconic Ferrari road cars have dropped to under that US $2,000,000 number and often sell for as little as US $1,500,000. These event-eligible cars will not only hold their value but should increase in price. Buy one now while they are still changing hands for less than US $2,000,000 and own one of the most beautiful Ferrari road cars ever.

I have left off a lot of cars, but I hope my list helps you grab a good deal on one of these cars while the prices are still down.

Like what you read? Visit Block Chaser to unlock access to more exclusive content, research tools and personalized-service for buying, selling and owning collector cars.

Photos courtesy of RM Sotheby’s, Mecum, Silverstone and Barrett-Jackson.