Isaiah Thomas, Russell Westbrook Headline NBA All-Star Reserve Selections

The NBA All-Star reserves were announced Thursday, and each conference’s roster is loaded with superstar players.

After being overlooked as starters initially, Boston Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook finally received the recognition they deserved, as both were named All-Stars. It will be Thomas’ second trip to the All-Star game, while Westbrook was selected for the sixth time in his career.

Also among the reserves will be three players making their first All-Star Game appearance, as Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward and Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker will all be suiting up on Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

Here are the All-Star reserves from each conference.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

G Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics

G John Wall, Washington Wizards

G Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

G Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

F Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

F Paul George, Indiana Pacers

F Paul Millsap, Atlanta Hawks

WESTERN CONFERENCE

G Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

G Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

F Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

F Gordon Hayward, Utah Jazz

C DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings

C Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies

C DeAndre Jordan, Los Angeles Clippers

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images