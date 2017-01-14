Jae Crowder, John Wall Fined For Their Roles In Celtics-Wizards Scuffle

Share this:

Tweet







Jae Crowder and John Wall engaged in a bit of a scuffle at the conclusion of Wednesday’s Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards game and both are going to pay the price.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reported that both players will be fined for their roles in the postgame confrontation.

Here are the fines just announced by the NBA for Boston's Jae Crowder ($25,000) and Washington's John Wall ($15,000) pic.twitter.com/m75r60ffLe — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 14, 2017

On Friday, Crowder revealed that the Celtics have had issues with the Wizards in the past and that his scuffle with Wall had been a build up of previous instances.

Crowder and the Celtics return to action Monday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images