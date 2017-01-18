Jerry Remy Agrees To New Contract With NESN As Red Sox Color Analyst

Share this:

Tweet







NESN, the television home of the Boston Red Sox, announced Wednesday that color analyst Jerry Remy (@Jerry_Remy) has agreed to a new multi-year contract that will see NESN’s primary Red Sox color analyst working 115 Red Sox games each season.

“I’m very excited and pleased to be able to continue doing the job that I love, now heading into my 30th year and beyond with NESN,” Remy said. “I want to thank NESN and the Red Sox for all their support in the past and going forward.”

“Jerry remains one of the most beloved color analysts in all of baseball,” NESN president and CEO Sean McGrail said. “As the cornerstone of our broadcast team, his perspective on the organization and the way he connects with fans makes our telecast one of the best in the league.”

Remy has been associated with the Red Sox organization for almost 40 years as a player, minor league coach, and the last 29 as a NESN broadcaster. During his 29 year broadcasting career he has worked over 3,900 Red Sox games. One indication of Remy’s popularity is his over 550,000 Twitter followers (@Jerry_Remy), among the most of any active or former MLB player.

Playing Career

The Somerset, Mass. native enjoyed 11 years in the major leagues, including eight with the Red Sox. He was originally signed by the California Angels in 1971 and made his big league debut in 1975. In December of 1977 he was traded to the Red Sox. He played second base for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1985 when a knee injury forced his retirement during spring training of 1986. During his career he played with 7 Baseball Hall of Famers and 12 Red Sox Hall of Famers.

About NESN

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and an additional 5 million homes nationally as NESN National. Forbes Magazine recently ranked NESN as the 10th Most Valuable Sports Business Brand in the World. NESN.com is one of the Top 15 sports web sites in the U.S. and recently launched NESN Fuel, an automotive enthusiast, car buyers, and racing fan website. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

Thumbnail photo via NESN File