BOSTON — NESN will telecast Tuesday’s Women’s Dunkin’ Beanpot consolation and championship games beginning at 5 p.m. ET. The production of the games will be female-led and the lineup of reporters and analysts throughout the telecast will be all-female. The 45th annual Beanpot Women’s College Hockey Classic will be played for the first time at TD Garden.

Boston College will take on Harvard in the consolation game at 5 p.m., followed by Boston University against Northeastern in the championship game at 8 p.m. NESN will bridge the two games, as well as intermissions, with a studio show hosted by NESN’s Bruins studio host Sophia Jurksztowicz alongside studio analysts Carson Duggan and Angela Ruggiero. Game action will be anchored by play-by-play analyst Bridgette Proulx, color analyst Sonny Sgagliardich and rinkside reporter Natalie Noury.

In addition to the roster of all-female broadcasters, NESN’s behind-the-scenes production crew will be female-led including producers, directors, graphics and operators.

Tuesday’s broadcast will be the first live production debuting the newly unveiled “Women of NESN” brand, which will feature the incredible stories, achievements and challenges of female athletes all year round. The brand originated as an internal resource group for female employees at NESN seven years ago, and its debut, logo design, and production of the launch video were created entirely by women at NESN. Click here to watch the launch video.

In addition to watching directly on NESN, viewers in New England can watch the game on NESN 360 via direct subscription or authentication with their TV provider by downloading the app or visiting NESN360.com.