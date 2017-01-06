Kate Bock, Kevin Love’s Girlfriend, Heats Up SI Swimsuit Video Shoot

Share this:

It’s good to be Kevin Love these days, aside from his recent bout with food poisoning.

Not only are the Cleveland Cavaliers sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings one season after defeating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. But the Cavs big man also is the envy of guys everywhere thanks to his smoking hot girlfriend, Kate Bock.

Bock has been a staple in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue in recent years, and it appears she’ll be gracing the 2017 edition. As Busted Coverage points out, the SI Swimsuit YouTube account published a behind-the-scenes video Thursday showcasing Bock’s shoot, which took place on Lake Geneva in Switzerland.