Patrick Beverley won’t play another game this season, and the Milwaukee Bucks guard will start the 2024-25 campaign a bit later than others, as well.

The NBA on Thursday announced it has suspended Beverley four games without pay for “forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators and an inappropriate interaction with a reporter.”

Both incidents occurred last Thursday during and after Game 6 of Milwaukee’s first-round playoff series. The Indiana Pacers eliminated the Bucks from the postseason after claiming the best-of-seven 4-2.

In the final moments of the game, Beverley threw a basketball at a fan, and when the fan threw the basketball back, Beverly chucked it at another fan. The video captured the attention of millions on social media.

The ensuing postgame interaction with a reporter included Beverley telling said reporter she could not interview him because she does not subscribe to his podcast. Beverley pushed the reporter’s microphone out of his way during the interaction, and ultimately told the reporter to leave the media scrum.

The 35-year-old guard is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. So while it might not be the Bucks who are without Beverley to start the 2024-25 campaign, there will be someone who starts the season shorthanded.