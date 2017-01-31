Liverpool Vs. Chelsea Live: Reds Trail On David Luiz’s Surprise Free-Kick Goal

39th minute, 1-0 Chelsea: Milner fires a long-range shot over the bar.
33rd minute, 1-0 Chelsea: Courtois bats a free kick into his goal-mouth, but a Chelsea defender clears the danger before any Liverpool player can reach it and shoot.
32nd minute, 1-0 Chelsea: Luiz is down clutching his hamstring. He might not be able to continue. Veteran center back John Terry leaves the bench and begins warming up.
29th minute, 1-0 Chelsea: Willian’s free kick reaches the six-yard box where Luiz and Gary Cahill narrowly miss redirecting it before Mignolet can bat it away.
26th minute, 1-0 Chelsea: The Reds will be utterly disappointed to concede there. They outplayed Chelsea for the first 20 minutes and were defending comfortably.
25th minute, 1-0 Chelsea: David Luiz puts Chelsea in front with an unexpected free kick.
Simon Mignolet was still setting up his wall when Luiz ran forward and curls his shot past the Liverpool goalkeeper. Luiz caught Mignolet and the other Reds off guard.
Luiz hadn’t scored for Chelsea in three-plus years. Granted, the Blues sold him to PSG in summer 2014 before buying him back last August on transfer-deadline day.
21st minute, 0-0: Chelsea has makes another surge down the right, as Willian combines with Victor Moses. Joel Matip ushers Willian’s attempted cross out for a throw-in. Chelsea now is awake.
19th minute, 0-0: Liverpool fullback James Milner blocks Willian’s shot from the edge of the penalty area, preventing Chelsea’s first attempt on goal from reaching the target.
18th minute, 0-0: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte appeared to be agitated on the sideline. The referee had to calm down Conte, and he even shared a hug and a chuckle with Klopp.
15th minute, 0-0: Chelsea finally has managed to string together some passes, but Liverpool deals with it easily. The Reds have shown good organization and alertness when defending.
12th minute, 0-0: Giorgino Wijnaldum hits a long-range shot on target, but Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois dives to his left and bunches it away.
11th minute, 0-0: Still Liverpool. The Reds’ pressing has prevented Chelsea from establishing a foothold in the game.
Sixth minute, 0-0: Liverpool remains in full control, but its moves break down because the final ball lacks the sharpness required to unlock Chelsea’s defense.
Third minute, 0-0: Liverpool has controlled possession and territory in the opening minute, without creating any goal-scoring chances.
Chelsea looks comfortable defending deep in its own area.
Kickoff, 0-0: Liverpool vs. Chelsea is under way at Anfield.
Pregame: Here are the starting lineups:
Liverpool
Chelsea
Before the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explained why Sadio Mane won’t start.
“He’s ready. We had really important sessions in training for the past two days, which he wasn’t part of,” Klopp said, per The Guardian. “But he was there this morning and he told me ‘I’m ready, boss’.”
2:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool and Chelsea are set to meet Tuesday at Anfield.
The Reds and Blues are two of the Premier League’s biggest rivals, and Tuesday’s game will be consequential for these teams and their other rivals for the league title and places in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
Chelsea is in first place with 55 points after 22 games. Liverpool is in fourth with 45 points from 22 games.
Here’s what you need to know about the potentially seismic clash.
Liverpool-Chelsea will kick off at 3 p.m. ET. Join us right here for all the action at Anfield.
