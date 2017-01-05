Looking To Bid On Mid-Market Car? These 5 Options Could Hit Six Figures

Share this:

Looking to buy a car that is going to take off in value and popularity next year? These five cars are currently teetering in value but we are predicting a six-figure 2017. Take a look:

Photo via Mecum Auctions

1. Dodge Viper

Notice I did not list a year. This is because there are cars to buy at all levels of this marketplace, and if you buy a nice low-mile example that has not been modified, you are likely to, at the very least, not lose any money on that car.

The Viper is an awesome car — a true modern-day Shelby Cobra — and these limited-production cars are likely to increase in value over the next few years. My top Viper picks are the first-year 1992 cars and the original GTS coupes. The smart buyer also places an order now for the 2017 model, which is being discontinued.

Photo via Barrett-Jackson

2. 1966 Shelby GT350

I honestly feel the 1966 GT350 is the single best muscle car buy available on the market today. These near-mythic cars are currently changing hands for as little as $100,000. That might seem like a big number, but when you compare it to the 1965 model, which it shares so much with, this car starts to look seriously underpriced. Buy the best matching-numbers car you can afford, and watch the price increase each year you drive it.

Photo via Mecum Auctions

3. 2002-2007 Aston Martin Vanquish

I have written this before, and it looks as if people are starting to get it. The Vanquish is the last hand-made Aston Martin and the last production car built at the old Newport Pagnell factory. If you love Aston Martin and cannot afford a DB 4, 5 or 6, pick up a low-mile Vanquish for as little as $65,000. These cars are going to sell regularly for more than $100,000 very soon.

Photo via Gooding & Co.

4. Lancia Flaminia Coupe

Lancia is a marque that is off the average car collector’s radar; it is an Italian car with a rich history but never really imported into the US in any meaningful way. Many collectors know about the halo model Stratos, but the cars that came before are often overlooked. This is a mistake.

The Flaminia is a coachbuilt car, with magnificent mechanicals and a storied history eligible for many vintage events. You can still grab one for $67,000 to $75,000, but I think that the time for deals like this is short.

Photo via Mecum Auctions

5. 2000-2005 Porsche 911 Turbo

These are truly awesome sports cars, with supercar performance and limited build numbers. Unlike the standard 996 cars, the Turbo is powered by a handmade engine derived from the famed Metzger powerplant used in Porsche’s GT1 racer that raced at Le Mans.

With new 911 Turbo cars selling for more than US $150,000, the 996 Turbo, which regularly sells for as little as US $45,000, has to be the bargain of the century. Porsche Turbo 911 cars depreciate and then always seem to appreciate, often by quite a large percentage, so get out there and buy one before they follow suit.

