Manchester United Vs. Hull City Live Stream: Watch EFL Cup Semifinal Online

History will be on Manchester United’s side when it takes on Hull City.

The teams will meet Tuesday at Old Trafford in the first leg of the EFL Cup (Englis Football League Cup) semifinals. Manchester United has won 11 of its last 12 games against Hull City in all competitions, and the teams’ form suggests the Red Devils are safe bets to advance to the final of this competition for the 15th time in their history.

Wayne Rooney will pass Sir Bobby Charlton as Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer with his next goal. Viewers of Manchester United vs. Hull City could witness a moment for the ages.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs. Hull City online.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images