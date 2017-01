Share this:

Manchester United has won its last five games in the Premier League, and the Red Devils will put that run on the line Monday against West Ham, which is unbeaten in its last four Premier League meetings with the superpower.

Here’s how to watch Man U vs. West Ham online.

When: Monday, Jan. 2, at 12:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

