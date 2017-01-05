MLB Rumors: White Sox In ‘Daily’ Trade Talks About Jose Quintana With Three Teams

Share this:

It appears the Chicago White Sox are in the market to trade away an ace once again.

After shipping Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox for four prospects in early December, the White Sox reportedly are entertaining offers for Jose Quintana, who’s their new No. 1 starter with Sale out of the picture. In fact, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday that the South Siders have been in “daily trade discussions” with at least three teams.

Rosenthal added that the White Sox are adamant about getting a haul for the left-hander, and the New York Yankees aren’t as willing to give up all those prospects they sold some of their best pieces for at 2016’s non-waiver trade deadline.

It doesn’t sound like any trade is imminent at this point, though, which isn’t surprising considering how long Chicago waited to deal Sale. Sale reportedly was available this past non-waiver trade deadline, but the White Sox waited until the best trade came along, which landed them with top prospects Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech along with two others. Rosenthal tweeted the White Sox are willing to wait until 2017’s trade deadline to deal Quintana, too, so it’s unlikely they’ll let him go without getting more solid pieces to build up their farm system that’s struggled for years.

Quintana went 13-12 with a 3.20 ERA over 208 innings in 2016.

