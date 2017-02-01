NBA Rumors: Kings, Suns Discussed DeMarcus Cousins Trade

Share this:

DeMarcus Cousins in Phoenix?

It might not be realistic, but John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reports the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings have engaged in trade talks about the superstar center.

According to Gambadoro, the players involved are “small forward T.J. Warren, center Alex Len, Phoenix’s first-round pick this year and possibly more. The Suns own all of their future picks and also own two future Miami Heat first-round picks from the Goran Dragic deal.”

Gambadoro also noted Suns guard Devin Booker wasn’t part of the package, which makes sense because the sophomore star is a building block in Phoenix.

Most trade rumors over the last few seasons have involved Cousins, but the Kings need a superstar to build fan support and interest around Sacramento after constructing a beautiful new arena. The franchise also is motivated to make the playoffs and end its 10-year postseason drought, the second-longest in the league. Trading away Cousins could stretch that drought to 15 years.

The Suns have some quality trade assets, but the package reported above doesn’t sound all that enticing from the Kings’ perspective. Sacramento would be better off trying to acquire one of the Brooklyn Nets first-round picks owned by the Boston Celtics in any potential trade for Cousins.

And if Cousins’ goal is to win, going to Phoenix is far from the best destination.

