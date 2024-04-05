Bronny James Declares For NBA Draft, Enters Transfer Portal

NBA fans next season could see the reality of LeBron James and his son either go toe-to-toe or team up.

Bronny James on Friday announced on Instagram he entered the 2024 NBA Draft but also maintained his college eligibility and entered the transfer portal.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” James wrote on Instagram. I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA draft while maintaining my college eligibility and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal. Thank you to USC for an amazing freshman year, as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”

James’ first season with the Trojans began with a scary incident when he suffered a cardiac arrest in July. A procedure to treat a congenital heart defect sidelined him for five months.

The 19-year-old averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games with the Trojans during his freshman season in 19.3 minutes per game.

James will undergo fitness tests to determine if he can be eligible for team workouts, the draft combine in May and the 2024 NBA Draft. He can conduct interviews with teams without medical clearance to get an understanding of what his draft stock could be.

If Bronny James returns to college and transfers elsewhere, Duquesne is expected to be among his prominent considerations, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski citing sources. Dukes coach Dru Joyce was a high school teammate of LeBron James and is a longtime family friend. Joyce was promoted to head coach after Keith Dambrot retired following an Atlantic 10 championship and a 2024 Men’s Basketball Championship run.

LeBron James wants his son to be his own person and make his own decisions, but with a player option next season, it would not be a surprise if teams consider his son if he does enter the 2024 NBA Draft.