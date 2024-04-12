Kevin Harlan is known for iconic calls in the biggest moments, and he’s also known for the most random and hilarious calls that can come in any situation.

Boston Celtics fans are quite familiar with Harlan’s “no regard for human life” call when LeBron James threw down a vicious dunk on James Posey and Kevin Garnett in the 2008 Eastern Conference semifinals. Harlan also had his iconic play-by-play of a streaker during Super Bowl LV.

The 63-year-old Thursday dropped another classic. The New Orleans Pelicans were closing out the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. An errant chicken wing was thrown onto the court, and Harlan did not miss a beat in the final seconds of the game.

“There’s something on the floor. Forty-six seconds to go and the whistle blew,” Harlan said, per Bleacher Report. “It’s a chicken wing. Why would someone throw something that good out on the floor? It’s crispy. It’s warm, and I almost had to go out — I’m so hungry. Who’s that guy? I hope he eats it.”

Kevin Harlan turns up on the mic after a chicken wing lands on the court 🍗😂 pic.twitter.com/lHbzoe6ehH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2024

Hopefully, Harlan got something to eat after the final buzzer, but his daughter might be the reason why the NBA broadcaster was so famished.

“I never should’ve told my Dad about intermittent fasting,” NFL reporter Olivia Harlan Dekker posted on X on Friday. “I’m concerned he’s not eating on the road.”

The NBA playoffs start next week, so fans could be in store for some epic moments, and Turner Sports’ production staff should probably make sure Kevin Harlan is getting enough to eat while on the road.