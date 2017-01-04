NBA

Nick Young Lucky He’s Not In NFL After Latest Celebration On 3-Pointer

by on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 10:04AM
Nick Young doesn’t have the best history when it comes to celebrating his shots, but he might have just made up for it.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard shot a 3-pointer during the team’s game Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center, but it was the risqué dance Swaggy P did after — but before the ball went in — that really had people talking.

And this time, he didn’t miss.

At least Young is in the NBA and not the NFL because that pelvic thrusting would have cost him a hefty fine. Just ask Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, or maybe Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

