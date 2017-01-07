No Invitation Can Beat Awesome Letter Golfers Receive For Masters

Share this:

Tweet







It’s early January and New England is about to get pounded by a huge snowstorm, so the last sport you’re probably thinking about is golf.

But it’s never too early to start thinking about the Masters.

For a golf fan, nothing beats the Masters. Augusta National oozes with rich golf tradition, right down to the invitation the tournament mails to the invitees.

Just check out what the letter and envelope European Tour golfer Tyrrell Hatton recently received in the mail.

Always dreamed of receiving this letter, now it's a reality.

Excited is an understatement!! 😱😱😱😬😬😬💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/nvvdCeHoTw — Tyrrell Hatton (@thatton91) January 5, 2017

Is it April yet?

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images