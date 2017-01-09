Patriots Fan Tells ESPN To Kick Rocks Over Bill Belichick Photo Request

Share this:

The most loyal New England Patriots fans have no problem sticking it to The Worldwide Leader.

New England had a first-round playoff bye this past weekend, which meant some down time for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who was spotted sleeping on the Nantucket Ferry with his girlfriend, Linda Holliday.

One Pats fan actually snapped a pic of the snoozing couple and then emphatically stuck it to ESPN soon after when the network asked permission to use the photo across its platforms.

Hey @OnlyInBOS, look who I found on the Nantucket ferry on their bye week…#RelationshipGoals pic.twitter.com/mZkADW07MK — Adam Markopoulos (@AdamMarko) January 9, 2017

@AdamMarko Hello, can ESPN use this on all platforms? Please let us know. Thanks — ESPNAssignmentDesk (@ESPNAssignDesk) January 9, 2017

This isn’t the first time a Patriots fan has fought back against ESPN, as a similar denial took place in September when the network reached out to someone else on Twitter about using a video of Tom Brady throwing around a football during his four-game suspension.

Clearly, Pats fans still aren’t happy about ESPN’s handling of Deflategate, which turned into a total crap show thanks in large to how the network mismanaged its coverage of the underinflated football scandal.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images