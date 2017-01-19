Patriots Practice Report: Everyone On 53-Man Active Roster Again In Attendance

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ 53-man roster had its second consecutive day of perfect practice attendance Thursday.

All 53 players on the Patriots’ active roster were present and accounted for Thursday. The only player not spotted early in the session was practice-squad defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton.

It’s a good sign that wide receivers Danny Amendola and Chris Hogan, tight end Martellus Bennett, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and defensive end Jabaal Sheard all practiced after popping up on the injury report as being limited Wednesday.

The Patriots were in sweats and shells Thursday after Wednesday’s practice was fully padded.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images