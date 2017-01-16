Pedro Gomez Gets Roasted On Twitter For His Baseball Hall Of Fame Ballot

Share this:

It’s that time of year when members of the Baseball Writers Association of America are casting their ballots for the Baseball Hall of Fame and, as always, controversy ensues.

ESPN’s Pedro Gomez is the latest BBWAA member to be scrutinized for his ballot, which was released on Twitter on Monday.

Ballot #208 is Pedro Gomez's. No adds or drops. No first-time candidates. In the Tracker: https://t.co/H609i4mQap pic.twitter.com/2Aes6uOLQ5 — Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) January 16, 2017

While one could make the argument that the four players Gomez voted for are worthy of the honor, it’s the players he omitted that caused a stir amongst fellow baseball writers.

Pedro Gomez gave Jay Bell and Bill Mueller Hall of Fame votes. That tells you all you need to know about his view of Hall of Fame votes. — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) January 16, 2017

Voted for Jay Bell, but never Bagwell. https://t.co/yFBI0SFRz6 — keithlaw (@keithlaw) January 16, 2017

Judging from his ballot, it appears Gomez has no interest in voting for players linked to steroid use. And while every voter is entitled to their own opinion, there’s no question that Gomez left multiple players deserving of the Hall of Fame off his ballot.

