Real Madrid Vs. Sevilla: Watch Copa Del Rey Round Of 16 Game Online

If Zinedine Zidane’s second year as Real Madrid’s head coach is anything like his first, good times certainly will continue rolling.

Zidane will lead Real Madrid against Sevilla on Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in a Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) Round of 16 game. The game will be Real Madrid’s first since Dec. 18, and fans are keen to see how their rested team will perform.

Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 3-2 in extra time on Aug. 9 in the UEFA Super Cup in the teams’ last meeting.

Real Madrid-Sevilla also falls on the anniversary of Zidane’s installment as coach. His managerial career could echo his legendary playing days if he sustains this success.

#OTD in 2016, Zinedine Zidane took over at Real Madrid.

Since then? P53, W41, D10, L2 🏆 Champions League

🏆 UEFA Super Cup

🏆 Club World Cup pic.twitter.com/Y3IyZhmn7s — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 4, 2017

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs. Sevilla online.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 3:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/LaLiga