Red Sox Winter Weekend: NESN TV Schedule For Events At Foxwoods Casino

We’re inching closer to the start of the Major League Baseball season, but the Boston Red Sox are giving fans an early look.

“Baseball Winter Weekend” kicks off Friday at Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Mashantucket, Conn., and you’ll be able to see some of the action live on NESN. The festivities include various one-hour panels, a town hall meeting with Red Sox brass and introductions for the participating Boston players past and present.

Mookie Betts, David Price, Rick Porcello, Wade Boggs, Pedro Martinez and Jason Varitek are among those slated to attend.

Here are the televised events and when they’ll air on NESN.

Winter Weekend: Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. ET

Best of Winter Weekend: Saturday, Jan. 21, from 4-6 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 22 from 12-2 p.m.

Red Sox Town Hall: Sunday, Jan. 22, at 6 p.m.

And here are the re-air dates.

Monday, Jan. 23, at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28, at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29, at 12 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16, at 9 p.m.

