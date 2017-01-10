Report: Carl Edwards To Step Away From NASCAR; Daniel Suarez To Replace

Share this:

Tweet







We might have seen Carl Edwards perform his final backflip.

Joe Gibbs Racing is expected to announce Wednesday that Edwards will not compete in the 2017 season, FOX Sports’ Tom Jensen reported Tuesday.

The 37-year-old will reportedly “pursue other interests outside of driving.” It’s not yet known if fans have seen the last of Edwards in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, but if it is, what a career he had.

Edwards nearly came home with the championship in 2016, making it to the final round at Homestead-Miami Speedway before a crash took him out of contention.

Edwards spent the majority of his career at Roush Fenway Racing, where he finished second in the championship standings twice, and had 23 wins.

This reportedly makes room for Daniel Suarez to take over behind the wheel of the No. 19 Arris Toyota Camry. Suarez made history last season when he became the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR national series race, then followed it up by winning the Xfinity Series championship.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images