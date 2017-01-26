Ronda Rousey Visits Standing Rock To Support ‘NoDAPL’ Protesters

Share this:

Ronda Rousey has been fighting a different kind of fight than what we’ve come to expect from her.

The UFC superstar visited Standing Rock, N.D., on Wednesday to help deliver supplies to activists protesting against the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline. Rousey traveled to Standing Rock with her friend Pauline Macias, who shared a photo from their trip on Instagram.

Rousey has kept a low profile since she lost to Amanda Nunes on Dec. 31 at UFC 207. The cryptic post she shared on Jan. 9 on Instagram represents her only public comments since the night of the fight.

Many have speculated about her future in combat sports, but she apparently is dealing with a more urgent struggle these days.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images