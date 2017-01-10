UFC Star Ronda Rousey Resurfaces On Social Media With J.K. Rowling Quote

Share this:

Ronda Rousey’s highly anticipated return to the octagon did not go as she planned.

In her first fight in more than a year at UFC 207, Rousey was defeated via TKO by Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds.

On Monday, Rousey took to her Instagram page to inform fans where her head is at following the loss.

While Rousey is admittedly at rock bottom, her path for rebuilding is certainly up for interpretation. Will she return to UFC? Will she take her talents to WWE?

Fans will just have to wait and see.

