Amanda Nunes Earns Shocking 48-Second TKO Win Vs. Ronda Rousey At UFC 207

In her first UFC fight in over a year, Ronda Rousey didn’t even last one minute.

In the UFC 207 main event Friday night at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, Amanda Nunes retained her women’s bantamweight title with a TKO victory over Rousey in just 48 seconds.

Nunes came out firing, landing punch after punch, and left Rousey staggering, leaving referee Herb Dean no choice other than to stop the fight.

Ronda Rousey down in 48 seconds 👀 pic.twitter.com/LxENkkSuuX — Relive Sports ™ (@relive_sports) December 31, 2016

In the short bout, Nunes landed a whopping 23 punches, while Rousey managed just four.

And Nunes won the fight in similar fashion to the Rousey of old.

Amanda Nunes earns 3rd-fastest KO in UFC Wmn's Bantamweight history-48 seconds

– Rousey – 0:16

– Rousey – 0:34

– Amanda Nunes – 0:48 — Nancy Gay (@nancygay) December 31, 2016

Nunes’ victory Friday night improved her record to 6-1. For Rousey, the loss is her second in a row, and her future in UFC certainly is up in the air.

