Shea McClellin’s 69-Yard Fumble Return Helps Seal Patriots’ Win Over Dolphins

Devin McCourty and Shea McClellin teamed up Sunday to crush any hope of a Miami Dolphins comeback.

With the Dolphins driving early in the fourth quarter, McCourty punched the ball out of the hands of Miami running back Damien Williams. McClellin, who made headlines earlier this season for his acrobatic field goal block, recovered the fumble and scampered 69 yards down the sideline before finally being dragged down at the Miami 18.

A touchdown on that Dolphins drive would have cut the New England Patriots’ lead to six points. The fumble drastically shifted all momentum, and LeGarrette Blount’s 1-yard touchdown run six plays later put the finishing touches on a 35-14 Patriots victory.

The win clinched home-field advantage for New England, which will enter the postseason as the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

