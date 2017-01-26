Should Jimmy Garoppolo Wait For Tom Brady To Retire? Darrelle Revis Thinks So

Share this:

If you’ve listened to the latest rumors, it’s not a matter of if the New England Patriots trade Jimmy Garoppolo, it’s where they trade him to.

But what if Garoppolo didn’t end up leaving the Patriots after all?

That question was posed Thursday by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who imagined the likelihood of the 25-year-old standing pat in New England until Tom Brady retires, then taking over the starting quarterback job.

Garoppolo, as Florio points out, shares the same agent as Brady, who has signed several team-friendly contracts with the Patriots over the years. Jimmy G has one year left on his rookie contract, but he could work with New England in 2018 to sign a short-term deal that pays him “at the top of the backup market.” That would allow both he and the Patriots to be prepared if Brady, who turns 40 in August, suffers any sort of decline in the next few years.

It’s an interesting debate, and apparently Darrelle Revis, of all people, has an opinion on the matter. The New York Jets cornerback/internet commenter came out of left field Thursday to give his hot take.

@ProFootballTalk Yes. Aaron Rodgers sat behind HOFamer Brett Farve. #facts — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 26, 2017

All right then, Darrelle.

The ex-Patriot apparently believes Garoppolo should wait Brady out, pointing to the three seasons Aaron Rodgers spent as Brett Favre’s backup on the Green Bay Packers before becoming a superstar.

@robbiemiddle @ProFootballTalk Jimmy can resign. It all comes down to him waiting until the goat retires or signing with a new team. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 26, 2017

The counter to Revis’ argument, of course, is that Brady is playing some of the best football of his life. The 39-year-old posted the best touchdown-to-interception ratio of his career in 2016 and seems to be defying Father Time, showing no noticeable signs of physical decline.

But if Garoppolo does end up being the heir to TB12’s throne, perhaps Revis will be the first to say “I told you so.”

